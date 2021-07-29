BOSTON (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot Thursday afternoon near Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Roslindale.
Boston Police say they were notified of the shooting just a little after 1 p.m.
WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano reports that the woman was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries”.
Markers at Corinth and Birch streets Roslindale square. Police confirm an adult female was shot and transported with life threatening injuries outside Sullivan Pharmacy. #wbz pic.twitter.com/aGVofo7EoY
— Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) July 29, 2021
“At this time, we do not believe this was a random incident, and it is currently being investigated by Boston Police detectives,” said Deputy Superintendent Victor Evans.
It is currently being investigated by Boston Police detectives.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no arrests.