Cam Newton, Mac Jones Share Insight On Patriots' QB CompetitionOn Friday, after the third training camp practice, both Newton and Jones spoke about the ongoing competition.

David Krejci Announces Exit From NHL, Plans To Play In Native Czech RepublicDavid Krejci will not be returning to the Boston Bruins. The 35-year-old is instead returning home to the Czech Republic.

N'Keal Harry Speaks For First Time Since Requesting Trade From PatriotsN'Keal Harry is still a member of the New England Patriots. The receiver is "very OK" with that status.

Patriots Training Camp Day 3: Another Good Day For Cam Newton, While Mac Jones' Performance Dips Late In PracticeAnother day, another training camp practice in Foxboro.

Red Sox Will Try Kyle Schwarber At First BaseKyle Schwarber has played more than 4,300 innings in the field in his MLB career. Zero of those innings have come at first base. That may be about to change.