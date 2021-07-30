BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the school year in Massachusetts for K-12 students is just weeks away, and for a while it’s been expected that the fall would bring a return to normalcy in the classroom. But with COVID cases increasing thanks to the highly contagious Delta variant, parents may be wondering if there will be a face mask requirement for teachers and kids when it’s time to go back to school.
The Centers For Disease Control is recommending that everyone in K-12 wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. In Massachusetts, however, state leaders are not currently calling for a blanket mask requirement in the classroom.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Another Relief Payment Come This Year?
Vaccinated students should not be required to wear masks in school, the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said on July 30. The state does “strongly” recommend that students in kindergarten through sixth grade wear masks in school, as well as any student who has not been vaccinated.
Masks are required on school buses at all times, per federal guidelines.READ MORE: Massachusetts Recommending Some Fully Vaccinated People Wear Face Masks Indoors
Cities and towns may decide on their own to implement mask mandates at schools. Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey has announced that students and teachers in Boston Public Schools will be required to wear a mask when classes resume in the fall, regardless of vaccination status.
WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall advises parents to call their pediatricians now to make sure their kids are caught up on all vaccinations before school starts, including COVID-19 vaccines for children 12 and older.MORE NEWS: CDC Says 'Pivotal Discovery' In Provincetown COVID Cluster Led To Mask Guidance Change For Fully Vaccinated People