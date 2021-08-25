BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts schools are likely to face a statewide mask mandate starting Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education held a special meeting and voted to grant state education commissioner Jeffrey Riley the authority to put a universal school mask mandate in place.
The mandate did not immediately go into place after the vote, but a DESE spokesman said Riley is expected to announce the mandate on Wednesday.
"I want to be clear that we are hopeful this will be a short term measure," Riley said during the meeting.
Once the mandate is issued, it will go into effect for K-12 students in all Massachusetts public schools and all teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
As of October 1, the mandate would be lifted for middle and high school students if the school has a vaccination rate of at least 80%, but unvaccinated students would still have to wear masks.
The state mandate would have exceptions for students under the age of five and for those who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons or behavioral needs.