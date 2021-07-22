BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the school year in Massachusetts for K-12 students is just weeks away, and for a while it’s been expected that the fall would bring a return to normalcy in the classroom. But with COVID cases increasing thanks to the highly contagious Delta variant, parents may be wondering if there will be a face mask requirement for teachers and kids when it’s time to go back to school.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, which is the nation’s leading group of pediatricians, recently said that in-person learning should happen this fall for students’ mental, emotional and physical health. But they recommend that all school staff and children over 2 should wear masks, whether they are vaccinated or not.

The intention is to reduce the risk of exposure for children who are not yet eligible to receive COVID vaccines. However at this time in Massachusetts, masks and social distancing mandates are not being considered for schools from state leadership.

“We don’t have plans to change our current policies with respect to schools in the fall,” Gov. Charlie Baker said on July 22 in response to a reporter’s question. He said COVID restrictions are not being looked at right now because of the state’s high vaccination rate.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also confirmed that guidance has not changed for the upcoming new school year.

“For the fall, all districts and schools will be required to be in-person, full-time, five days a week, and all DESE health and safety requirements will be lifted. This includes all physical distancing requirements,” DESE’s guidance states. “We will collaborate with the Department of Public Health (DPH) to issue any additional health and safety recommendations over the summer (e.g., masks for elementary school students). We will provide any updates to districts and schools as we receive them.”

WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall advises parents to call their pediatricians now to make sure their kids are caught up on all vaccinations before school starts, including COVID-19 vaccines for children 12 and older.