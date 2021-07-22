MEDFORD (CBS) – Two lanes of I-93 southbound in Medford were re-opened Thursday morning for the start of rush hour after all were closed overnight for repairs on a bridge that was struck by a truck earlier this week.
Two lanes of I-93 south and the eastbound lanes of the bridge have been closed since Monday afternoon after a truck carrying a huge metal water tank slammed into the Roosevelt Circle overpass, causing extensive damage. The large tank hit two structural beams. The first beam was split in two and the second was bowed from the impact.
Massachusetts State Police said the Alabama man driving the truck was not permitted to drive on I-93 in Medford. The load was also 9 inches over the 14-foot height limit. He also didn’t have a flag car.
The driver for Dove Transportation, who has not been identified, was cited and now faces a $210 fine.