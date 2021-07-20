MEDFORD (CBS) – Drivers are being told to avoid Interstate 93 in Medford if possible Tuesday as repairs continued on an extensively damaged bridge.

A truck carrying an oversize load hit an overpass on 93 South Monday afternoon, causing a traffic mess at rush hour. It happened by Exit 24 at Roosevelt Circle, where Route 28 crosses over the highway.

Crews worked through the night on repairs, but only two lanes of traffic are getting by on that side of the highway Tuesday. Drivers are also restricted from going over the eastbound bridge.

MassDOT said there will be lane closures all day while a damaged beam and a section of the bridge deck is demolished. The work might extend into Wednesday’s commute.

“It’s going to be rough going throughout the entire day today. Well into tonight and we’re hoping, but there’s a possibility that tomorrow morning’s commute could also be impacted,” State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told WBZ-TV Tuesday.

The agency has put up message boards on I-93 as far away as the New Hampshire border to alert drivers about the work zone.

North shore commuters should avoid 93SB in Medford and look to alternatives like @MBTA_CR Two travel lanes are closed while crews stabilize the @MassDOT structure that was damaged yesterday. This will take all day Tuesday and may also impact Wednesday's commute. pic.twitter.com/ey8MCgDxGJ — Jonathan Gulliver (@JLGulliver) July 20, 2021

Those who do take 93 south through Medford should expect delays, go slow and use caution.

One alternate route is to get off 93 entirely since the lane closures are at exit 24 in Medford.

If drivers see traffic getting heavy, they could get off at exit 25 in Stoneham and get back on at Medford Square, skipping exit 24.

Gulliver said they’re working as quickly as possible to stabilize the bridge. He said the primary goal is to remove all of the damaged concrete and steel, so it won’t fall on the highway, then come up with a long term repair plan.

As for what happened Monday afternoon with the truck and it’s cargo, described as possibly being an industrial tank or grain tower, Gulliver said they’re not sure yet.

“I can tell you that it had to pass under a number of other bridges that were of the same height so we’re not sure if that load loosened up at some point,” he told WBZ.