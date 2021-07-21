BOSTON (CBS) — The signing of the 2021 rookie class for the New England Patriots is finally complete.

That task was achieved on Wednesday, when second-round pick Christian Barmore put pen to paper on his rookie deal. The defensive tackle had been the final unsigned rookie remaining, after third-round pick Ronnie Perkins signed his deal on Tuesday, when rookies reported to Foxboro for training camp.

The Patriots’ top three picks were the last to remain unsigned. Mac Jones — selected 15th overall in the first round — signed his deal on July 6, leaving only Perkins and Barmore unsigned until this week.

The Patriots traded up in the draft to take Barmore. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Barmore is the first defensive tackle off the board. He was the Defensive MVP of the National Championship Game, when he made five tackles and a sack for the Crimson Tide. He recorded 37 total tackles last year — his redshirt sophomore season — in 11 games, including eight sacks. He also forced three fumbles and defended three passes. Pro Football Focus had Barmore ranked as the best interior D lineman in the 2021 draft class, ranking him 12th overall on the PFF Big Board.

Patriots rookies reported to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, a week before the training camp report date for veterans.

Here are the Patriots’ rookies for 2021:

Mac Jones, QB, first round, 15th overall

Christian Barmore, DT, second round, 38th overall

Ronnie Perkins, DE, third round, 96th overall

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, fourth round, 120th overall

Cameron McGrone**, LB, fifth round, 177th overall

Joshuah Bledsoe, S, sixth round, 188th overall

William Sherman, OL, sixth round, 19th overall

Tre Nixon, WR, seventh round, 242nd overall

Quinn Nordin, K, UDFA

**McGrone suffered a torn ACL last season and likely will spend his rookie year on IR.