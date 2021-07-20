BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots rookies reported for training camp on Tuesday. For third-round pick Ronnie Perkins, it was also the day that he signed his first NFL contract.
Perkins, whom the Patriots drafted with the 96th overall pick out of Oklahoma, was one of the final New England draft picks unsigned as of Tuesday. But that appears to have changed by late afternoon.READ MORE: Tom Brady Cracks Election Joke, Drops 'Sleepy Tom' Nickname On President Joe Biden
Perkins tweeted out a photo of himself signing his contract, adding “Now it’s time to work my ass off for the 2nd one.”
Thanks to the @Patriots for believing in me. Now it’s time to work my ass off for the 2nd one pic.twitter.com/MGDkyEGYgLREAD MORE: Stephon Gilmore Reportedly Open To One-Year Salary Bump Or Multi-Year Extension From Patriots
— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) July 20, 2021
The 6-foot-2, 253-pound Perkins played in just six games for the Sooners last year, but still put up some big numbers. He recorded 5.5 sacks,10.5 tackles for loss and 23 total tackles. The defensive end had six sacks in 12 games for Oklahoma in 2019.MORE NEWS: Tom Brady Still Plans To Play Two More Years, According To Alex Guerrero
With Perkins signed, second-round pick Christian Barmore is the only member of the Patriots 2021 draft class who hasn’t signed with the team.