By CBSBoston.com Staff
MEDFORD (CBS) – MassDOT expects all lanes of Interstate 93 south in Medford to be open sometime Wednesday.

Two lanes have been closed since Monday afternoon after a truck carrying a huge metal water tank struck the Roosevelt Circle overpass, causing extensive damage to the bridge.

Massachusetts State Police said the Alabama man driving the truck was not permitted to drive on I-93 in Medford. The load was also 9 inches over the 14-foot height limit.

The driver for Dove Transportation, who has not been identified, was cited and now faces a $210 fine.

MassDOT expects ripple-effect backups on Route 1, Route 16, Route 28, and Roosevelt Circle for several months until permanent repairs are done.

