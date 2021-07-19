MERRIMAC (CBS) – A Merrimac man has been charged in connection with the home invasion and sexual assault of a 74-year-old woman earlier this month. Police said 50-year-old William S. Raia was arrested Monday night.
On July 3, a woman on Hillside Ave. reported she was awakened by a man in her bedroom armed with a knife. He allegedly threatened her and repeatedly assaulted her.
Raia has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Rape, Kidnapping, Home Invasion, Strangulation and Assault & Battery causing Bodily Injury on an elderly person.
The woman was able to flee her home during the attack and called police. She was treated and released from the hospital.
Raia is expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Tuesday.