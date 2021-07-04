MERRIMAC (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Merrimac woman’s home while she was sleeping and assaulted her at knifepoint.
It happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. on Hillside Ave.
The woman was awakened by a man in her bedroom armed with a knife. The suspect threatened the woman and repeatedly assaulted her, police said.
During the attack, the woman was able to escape and run to a nearby home to call police. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.
Police said the suspect is a white male likely in his 40s. He remains at large.
“This is an active investigation which means there are more questions than answers right now,” Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears said. “I can assure the community that we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to do everything we can to locate this suspect as quickly as possible.”
Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report anything unusual.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (978) 346-8321.