SALISBURY (CBS) — Rip currents are strong again at Salisbury Beach on Friday, and police had a simple message for beachgoers: be safe.
In a tweet on Friday, Salisbury Police issued a warning about the “exceptionally strong” rip currents at the beach.
— Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPolice) July 16, 2021
“Rip currents are exceptionally strong today. Please use caution, stay together, and keep an eye on each other when entering the ocean. Staying in the very shallow water prevents the current from pulling you in as well,” they said.
Last month, two children and their parent were rescued from strong rip currents at Salisbury Beach.