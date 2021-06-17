CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Rip Current, Salisbury News

SALISBURY (CBS) – Multiple people, including two children, were rescued Thursday afternoon from strong rip currents at Salisbury Beach.

Emergency calls came in around 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Wayland Police Search For Man Who Allegedly Ask Girl To Get In Car

Two children around 10-12 years old and their parent were caught in the current.

READ MORE: Funeral Service To Be Held At Gillette Stadium For Slain Braintree Police K-9 Kitt

A man and woman went into the water and helped bring them to shore.

All were checked out by EMTs on scene and did not require medical treatment.

MORE NEWS: Jury Begins Deliberating In Trial Of Marine Reservist Charged In Death Of Emerson College Student Daniel Hollis

There were no lifeguards on duty as it is a DCR beach and they are not expected to start until this weekend.

CBSBoston.com Staff