SALISBURY (CBS) – Multiple people, including two children, were rescued Thursday afternoon from strong rip currents at Salisbury Beach.
Emergency calls came in around 1:30 p.m.READ MORE: Wayland Police Search For Man Who Allegedly Ask Girl To Get In Car
Two children around 10-12 years old and their parent were caught in the current.READ MORE: Funeral Service To Be Held At Gillette Stadium For Slain Braintree Police K-9 Kitt
A man and woman went into the water and helped bring them to shore.
All were checked out by EMTs on scene and did not require medical treatment.MORE NEWS: Jury Begins Deliberating In Trial Of Marine Reservist Charged In Death Of Emerson College Student Daniel Hollis
There were no lifeguards on duty as it is a DCR beach and they are not expected to start until this weekend.