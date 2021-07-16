BOSTON (CBS) — It remains unknown if there will be baseball at Yankee Stadium on Friday night. The Red Sox and the Yankees are still on hold as the teams go through additional COVID-19 testing after New York had a slew of positive tests on Thursday.

Those positive tests caused the postponement of Thursday night’s series opener between the AL East rivals. Friday’s game remains in limbo, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The additional testing is for both teams given concern on the Red Sox side after five of their players shared a clubhouse during the All-Star Game with three Yankees All-Star reps, including Judge (who was among those with a positive rapid test) — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 16, 2021

Thursday night’s tilt was postponed when three Yankees players — all bullpen pitchers — returned positive COVID-19 tests. The Yankees also had three position players enter COVID-19 protocol, including All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge. Those players are going through additional testing to confirm their initial positive tests.

That triggered Boston’s five All-Stars — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes — to begin contact tracing.

Thursday night’s game was the only one on MLB’s slate and the first game to be played following Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Instead, it became the eighth game to be postponed due to COVID-19 this season. The game was called less than three hours before the first pitch was scheduled to be thrown, when the Red Sox were on the field for batting practice.

Boston held a brief workout on the field after the game was postponed.

So far this season, the Red Sox have won all six matchups against the Yankees. Friday is the second game of a four-game set, with both Saturday and Sunday’s games set to air on national TV.