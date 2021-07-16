Police Urge Caution About ‘Exceptionally Strong’ Rip Currents At Salisbury BeachRip currents are strong at Salisbury Beach on Friday, and police had a simple message for beachgoers: be safe. Katie Johnston reports.

20 minutes ago

3 Hurt In Serious Construction Accident At Norwood Apartment ComplexThree people were seriously injured after falling about 25 feet off a ladder at a Norwood apartment complex Friday.

1 hour ago

Hour-Long Boat Chase Across Lake Winnipesaukee Leads To Arrest Of Domestic Violence SuspectA 59-year-old man is in custody after allegedly leading police on an hour-long boat chase across Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire following a call about a domestic violence incident. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Deadly Hot Air Balloon Accident Investigated In VermontA pilot was killed when he fell out of a hot air balloon in Vermont Thursday.

2 hours ago

2 Mass. Residents Arrested After Officer Hears Gunshot While Investigating Drive-By Shooting In NHTwo people were arrested after an officer heard a gunshot while investigating a drive-by shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

2 hours ago