BOSTON (CBS) — There will be baseball in the Bronx on Friday night. The Red Sox and the Yankees will begin their series, which was supposed to start Thursday night until positive COVID-19 tests on the New York roster forced the game’s postponement.
“After conducting testing and contact tracing involving members of the New York Yankees’ organization, the Club’s home game tonight vs. the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium will proceed as scheduled,” Major League Baseball announced Friday afternoon.
Thursday’s game was postponed after three relief pitchers on the Yankees returned positive tests. Three other Yankees players also returned positive tests, prompting the team to conduct further testing on the team.
That game will now be made up as part of a split doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, August 17. The first game will be played at 1:05 p.m. (ET), followed by the previously scheduled 7:05 p.m. (ET) game.