Report: Prospect Jarren Duran Joining Red Sox In New York For Potential MLB Debut Vs. YankeesJarren Duran, one of the Red Sox' brightest prospects may soon be making his major league debut. And he may be doing it in New York, against the Yankees.

Brandon Carlo Signs Six-Year Contract With BruinsBrandon Carlo is staying in Boston for a long time.

'I'm The Glue For My Guys': Agent Nicole Lynn On Representing Jalen Hurts, Quinnen Williams & Book 'Agent You'The sports agent talks with us about her trailblazing career and what it's like to represent some of the biggest names in the NFL.

It's Time To Vote For Your Favorite Revolution Players In MLS All-Star VotingVoting for the All-Star roster opened Wednesday, and the Revolution have a number of candidates for the 26-man squad.

It Sounds Like The Aaron Rodgers Situation With Packers Is On The Verge Of Blowing UpIt seems like the NFL world may indeed get turned on its head for a second straight year, with another all-time great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers seemingly having no plans to return to Green Bay.