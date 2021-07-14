SALEM, NH (CBS) – Surveillance video shows the moment an SUV crashed into a home in Salem, New Hampshire, injuring a 5-year-old girl.
The video from Saturday afternoon shows Giuliana Tutrone walking through the foyer of the home into a room with a glass door. Moments later, the SUV crashes, sending a granite mailbox post into the home.
Giuliana was seriously injured and was rushed to Tufts Medical Hospital in Boston for emergency surgery. She was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
The driver, 37-year-old Scott Dowd, is charged with first degree assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury, and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. All three are felony charges.