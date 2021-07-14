It Sounds Like The Aaron Rodgers Situation With Packers Is On The Verge Of Blowing UpIt seems like the NFL world may indeed get turned on its head for a second straight year, with another all-time great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers seemingly having no plans to return to Green Bay.

Bruins Defenseman Kevan Miller Announces Retirement From NHLKevan Miller took a long and painful road back to the NHL last season. But now, he's hanging up his skates.

Schefter: N'Keal Harry's Public Trade Request Was Not 'The Wisest Move'Adam Schefter believes that N'Keal Harry took the wrong route with approaching the Patriots for a trade.

Red Sox Will Reportedly Be At Cole Hamels' Workout On FridayThe Red Sox will be among the teams taking a look at 37-year-old lefty Cole Hamels, who is hosting a workout in Texas on Friday.

Des Linden, Yuki Kawauchi Among 13 Champions Returning For Historic 125th Boston MarathonA baker's dozen of defending champs will be racing in October's Boston Marathon, which will make history as the first Abbott World Marathon Major event to offer equal $50,000 course record bonuses across open and wheelchair divisions.