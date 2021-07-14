SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – The New Hampshire driver accused of nearly killing a 5-year-old girl when he slammed into her home is facing a variety of charges including aggravated drunk driving.
Scott Dowd, 37, is charged with first degree assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury, and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. All three are felony charges.
Salem Police said Dowd was allegedly drunk and speeding when he veered off the road, snapped off a granite mailbox post, and careened into the Tutrone family’s home on Silver Brook Road.
The other half of the granite post, which fell onto the vehicle’s hood, launched into the home when the SUV crashed. The post struck 5-year-old Giuliana Turtone.
Her father, Joseph Tutrone, ran outside with his injured and bleeding daughter, telling WBZ-TV “At one point we weren’t even sure if she was going to make it.”
Scott Demers was fixing a neighbor’s sprinkler at the time of the crash. He rushed over to what he described as “a war zone.” Demers took off his shirt and used it to apply pressure to Giuliana’s neck to stop the bleeding.
Giuliana was rushed to Tufts Medical Center by helicopter, and underwent emergency surgery to repair the artery, a broken jaw, and several deep facial cuts.
As of Wednesday, Giuliana is back home recovering.
It is not yet known when Dowd will appear in court on the charges.