FOXBORO (CBS) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Gillette Stadium for the first time ever this fall. Brooks is set to perform at Gillette Stadium on October 9, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Brooks told WBZ-TV he “couldn’t be more excited” to perform in the Commonwealth and thanks the Kraft family for bringing him to town.

“It was the Kraft family and Gillette Stadium that came to us probably five or six years ago and said, ‘You know, you could play stadiums.’ And I was like ‘No, Elvis played stadiums,'” said Brooks. “They said, ‘No, come up here, we’ll show you how,’ and they invited us up. And now finally, after the pandemic, thank goodness that family, that stadium is coming up on the tour. I couldn’t be more excited.”

While Boston may not be the place one thinks about when they think of country music, Brooks has performed in Boston market before and says he’d put it up against most other areas for their knowledge of the genre.

“We’re always there for music. Started with Kenny Rogers, had a Christmas tour. What I learned was the people are very into their country music up there. I’m sure you don’t get call the country music mecca, but I’d put you guys up against anyone with how they know their country music and how they sing along.”

While some fans may wear masks at the concert and others may not, Brooks says everyone should respect one another’s decisions.

“My thing is, look, if you’re hesitant, you’re smart. The best thing you can do out of the pandemic if you’re a musician or not is do it at your own speed. But here’s the thing. Before we went out to Vegas, respect the people next to you, how they’re handling it as well. If someone is wearing a mask, don’t look at them odd. If someone isn’t wearing a mask, don’t look at them odd. Respect each other. We’re all coming out of this at the same speed.”

