WEATHER ALERT:
Rain Continues, Flash Flood Watch For Monday
News
North End Celebrates Italy's Win In European Championship
There were celebrations in the streets of Boston's North End Sunday evening after Italy's national soccer team won the European Championship.
Massachusetts State Courts To Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions
There will not be any capacity restrictions in courtrooms.
Man Arrested For Murder Of Marquis Simmons In Milton
The deadly shooting happened Saturday evening on Belvoir Road.
WBZ Forecast
Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
1 hour ago
WBZ Evening Forecast For July 11
Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
6 hours ago
Weather Blog
Rainy July Continues With Flash Flood Watch For Monday
Heavy rain and downpours overnight into Monday will lead to street flooding and ponding on the roadways.
Tropical Storm Elsa Brings Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds And Potential Power Outages
The main impacts from this in Massachusetts will be heavy rain, very gusty winds, and dangerous surf Friday.
Red Sox Take Shortstop Marcelo Mayer With 4th Overall Pick In 2021 MLB Draft
The Red Sox landed one of the best shortstops available in the 2021 MLB Draft, taking Marcelo Mayer out of Eastlake High with the fourth overall pick on Sunday night.
Ronald Torreyes Homers, Philly Bullpen Shines In 5-4 Win Over Red Sox
The Red Sox lost their second straight at Fenway Park.
Red Sox Sign All-Star Closer Matt Barnes To 2-Year Extension
The Red Sox and closer Matt Barnes have agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.
Red Sox Set To Use No. 4 Overall Pick In Sunday Night's MLB Draft
The Red Sox will draft No. 4 overall Sunday night when the MLB Draft gets underway.
Tom Brady Brings Home Top Hardware At ESPYs
Tom Brady continues to take home the hardware, even in the offseason.
WBZ Forecast
Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
1 hour ago
New England Living
New England Living: The Power Of Bringing Daylight Into Your Home
Discover how connecting the inside of your home to the outdoors through the power of natural daylight can improve your overall health and wellness.
New England Living: Turning Ordinary Rocks Into Extraordinary Gifts
American Stonecraft turns ordinary fieldstones into extraordinary products.
New England Living: Eco-Friendly Food Delivery Service Supports Local Farmers
Family Dinner is an eco-friendly food delivery service that’s actually helping local farmers.
To Do List: Floating Restaurant, Outdoor Art Exhibit, Card Show
WBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.
3 days ago
CBS+
Nischelle Turner Shares Wayne Brady's Heartwarming Tribute On 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Nischelle Turner opens up about 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' on CBS.
