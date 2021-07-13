BOSTON (CBS) — Over the first two days of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Boston Red Sox have added 10 players to their prospect pool. Highlighting the group is shortstop Marcelo Mayer, one of the top players in the draft that Boston was able to land with the fourth overall selection.

Having a player like Mayer slip to them on Sunday night almost makes that abysmal 2020 season worth it for Boston baseball. He’s got a beautiful swing and is already 6-foot-3 at the age of 18. He should develop more power as he fills out that frame, and could be a big piece of the Boston lineup for years to come sometime in the near future.

But he’s only one of the promising players that Boston added to its farm system over the last two days. Here’s a quick look at the picks the Red Sox have made over the first two days of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Round 1, Pick 4: Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake High School (CA)

Mayer was the top pick by many ahead of the draft thanks to his great swing and endless upside. The Sox are lucky he fell to them at No. 4.

Round 2, Pick Pick 40: Jud Fabian, OF, University of Florida

Boston added another talented bat to the mix in Fabian, whose bat speed has been compared to that of Mookie Betts. Not a bad comp for a college kid who hit 20 dingers for the Gators last season, and also possesses a great glove in the outfield.

Round 3, Pick 75: Tyler McDonough, 2B, North Carolina State

Listed as a second baseman, McDonough is more of a super utility man along the lines of Brock Holt. He played at second, third and in the outfield for NC State and can move all over the diamond. He actually joined the Wolfpack as a catcher, so he can even play behind the dish.

In three seasons at NC State, McDonough slashed .332/.414/.540 with 23 homers, 39 doubles and 113 runs scored over 133 games.

Round 4, Pick 105: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, RHP, Leadership Christian Academy (Puerto Rico)

The first pitcher taken by the Sox, the 17-year-old righty stands 6-foot-3 and 160 pounds and has a ton of upside. Rodriguez-Cruz is committed to Oregon.

Round 5, Pick 136: Nathan Hickey, C, University of Florida

Hickey led the Gators with a .317 batting average last season and clubbed 13 homers over 79 games in his two seasons at Florida. He struggled defensively behind the plate, so he also has some experience at first and third base.

Round 6, Pick 166: Daniel McElveny, Utility, Bonita Vista High School (CA)

Another high schooler from Cali, McElveny is a shortstop by trade who can play the infield and the outfield. He swings a nice bat, hitting .435 in 119 plate appearances last season. He is committed to San Diego State.

Round 7, Pick 196: Wyatt Olds, RHP, University of Oklahoma

Boston waited until the seventh round to take its first college pitcher of the draft. A 6-foot righty, Olds will turn 22 next month.

He was 8-8 with a 4.49 ERA in his three years with the Sooners, striking out 167 batters over 122.1 innings. Olds appeared in 55 games overall, making 13 starts. He struggled last season, going 4-6 with a 5.23 ERA and 1.361 WHIP.

Round 8, Pick 226: Hunter Dobbins, RHP, Texas Tech

A hard-throwing righty, Dobbins missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. He was mostly a reliever during his time at Texas Tech, fanning 49 batters with a 3.11 ERA over 46.1 innings.

Round 9, Pick 256: Tyler Miller, 3B, Auburn University

Listed as a third baseman, Miller mostly played first base at Auburn while also playing a handful of games in the outfield. The lefty bat slashed .313/.354/.601 for the Tigers as a junior, with 16 home runs and 10 doubles over 51 games.

Round 10, Pick 286: Matt Litwicki, RHP, Indiana University

The Sox finally took a college senior with their final pick on Day 2. Litwicki was a righty reliever for the Hoosiers last season, tossing 12 innings in 10 appearances. He allowed six runs and issued a pair of walks while striking out 17.