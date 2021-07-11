BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox landed one of the best shortstops available in the 2021 MLB Draft, taking Marcelo Mayer out of Eastlake High with the fourth overall pick on Sunday night.

Mayer was a Max Preps First Team All-America after hitting .392 with 14 homers in 34 games as a senior, and is seen as a five-tool player. The 18-year-old from Chulo Vista, California stands at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, and swings a great bat from the left side of the plate. He’s projected to be one of the best hitters in the 2021 draft, and was at the top of most mock drafts ahead of Sunday night.

Over his four years at Eastlake, Mayer hit .363 with 17 home runs, 11 doubles, 58 RBIs and 64 runs scored.

Here is Mayer’s scouting report from MLB.com:

He has average or above tools across the board, starting with a plus feel to hit from the left side of the plate. He has an advanced approach and knowledge of the strike zone to go with elite bat-to-ball skills and a pure stroke. Long and lean, there’s a lot of raw power for him to grow into, with some scouts seeing a Corey Seager-like offensive profile if it all comes together.

Mayer grew up a fan of the New York Yankees, but he quickly changed his stripes on Sunday night.

“It feels great. I’m the biggest Red Sox fan of all time now,” he told ESPN after being drafted.

Mayer dropped to Boston after the Pittsburgh Pirates took Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick. The Texas Rangers selected Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter at No. 2 while the Detroit Tigers drafted righty Jackson Jobe from Heritage Hall High School with the No. 3 pick ahead of Boston’s selection.