BOSTON (CBS) — N’Keal Harry would like to have a new team before the start of training camp. But if he’s still a member of the New England Patriots when camp begins, that won’t keep the receiver away from Foxboro.
Harry still intends to attend training camp with the Patriots if the team cannot find a trade partner — or a trade package that Bill Belichick deems acceptable — by the end of the month, Josina Anderson reported Monday. Last week, Harry requested a trade out of New England in a firmly worded statement through his agent, in hopes of finding a bigger and better opportunity elsewhere.READ MORE: Red Sox Draft Florida Outfielder Jud Fabian In Second Round
Anderson also reported that Harry is working out with former receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh as he trains for the 2021 season.READ MORE: Former Patriot Jake Bequette Running For Office In Arkansas
The Patriots drafted Harry with the 32nd overall pick in 2019, but the receiver has not lived up to the hype if being a first-round pick during his two NFL seasons. He has just 45 receptions on 81 targets over 21 regular season games in New England.MORE NEWS: What Experts Are Saying About Red Sox Draft Pick Marcelo Mayer
One unnamed NFL executive believes that all the Patriots would get in return for Harry in a trade was a conditional sixth-round pick.