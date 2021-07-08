HYANNIS (CBS) – Tropical Storm Elsa will impact ferry service between the Cape and Islands on Friday.
Hy-Line Cruises said all ferries from Martha’s Vineyard and Hyannis, and all inter-island ferries between Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard have been cancelled due to the storm.
The Steamship Authority said service is likely to be affected on the Nantucket route from mid-morning to late afternoon Friday. Vineyard service is less likely to be affected.
Elsa is expected to pass over southeastern Massachusetts Friday as a tropical storm.
The strongest winds will be to the east of Elsa’s track which is likely to include the immediate coastline of the South Shore and certainly Cape Cod and the Islands.