BOSTON (CBS) — With Tropical Storm Elsa moving up the East Coast Tropical Storm Warnings were issued Thursday by the National Weather Service to include parts of southern New England. The warnings have been posted as far north as the Merrimack River and include the Boston and Providence areas.

TRACK: Tropical Storm Elsa

Elsa has been a very interesting storm maintaining it’s tropical storm category over land.

Typically, as a tropical system losses the fuel of the water, it will diminish in it’s wind speed and become “extra-tropical.” This simply means the storm turns into a generic low pressure wave with some tropical characteristics.

Elsa is expected to hold on to wind speeds above the 39 mph benchmark for the tropical storm category as it tracks towards the mid-Atlantic. As it reaches the warmer waters just offshore from the tri-state region, it will gain a little more traction before landing in southern New England mid-morning on Friday.

The main impacts from this in Massachusetts will be heavy rain, very gusty winds, and dangerous surf.

The majority of the rain will line up to the northwest of the Interstate 95 corridor. Think of this as a “banding” set up like a nor’easter. A Flash Flood Watch has been put in effect for the region as 2-to-4 inches will arrive in a short period of time. This is on top of the drenching rain we had last weekend. Be prepared for widespread flooding for interior areas. This is a scenario in which you should stay off the road to avoid the high water.

The strongest wind gusts will be for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. Energy from higher altitudes will be dragged towards the surface and could produce winds of 60+mph. The majority of the region will likely record 30-50 mph gusts.

This is a quick moving system and should be out of our way by Saturday. Still, take Thursday as an “action day” to get patio furniture in, water bottles stocked, and batteries ready for possible outages.

More updates to come from the WBZ-TV Weather Team!