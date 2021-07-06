WINTHROP (CBS) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday for Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper.
Cooper was one of two victims killed in a violent rampage in Winthrop less than two weeks ago.
The 60-year-old served as a staff sergeant during her time in the Air Force.
The other victim, retired Massachusetts State Trooper Dave Green, was laid to rest on Friday.
Both were killed when Nathan Allen allegedly crashed a stolen truck into a building, then got out and opened fire. Prosecutors said Allen may have targeted Cooper and Green because they were Black.