WINTHROP (CBS) — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly crashed a truck and shot two people in Winthrop on Saturday. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.
Among the victims was Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper. She was shot multiple times in the back according to District Attorney Rachael Rollins.READ MORE: DA Rollins: Winthrop Shooting Suspect Nathan Allen Had 'Troubling White Supremacist Rhetoric,' Targeted Black Victims
Cooper, 60, most recently worked with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
The other victim was retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper David Green.
Both victims are Black.READ MORE: Record-Setting Heat Wave Likely As New England Braces For Stifling Temperatures
The suspect, Nathan Allen did not have a criminal record. According to Rollins, “law enforcement has already unearthed troubling white supremacy rhetoric and statements written by the shooter.”
Ramona’s son, Gary Cooper said, “She was a good person. She was the type of person to help anyone out.”
“You know we’re in 2021. We shouldn’t be hating on other people based on the color of their skin but I guess we are not there yet,” he added. “I got sick to my stomach when I found out it was racially motivated.”MORE NEWS: Meetings Planned To Discuss Replacement Of Cape Cod Bridges
Cooper leaves behind an identical twin sister, a son, and two grandchildren.