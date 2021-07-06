BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Kraft enjoyed quite the party over the Fourth of July weekend, attending a “White Party” in the Hamptons hosted by Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin. The bash included several giants from the world of sports and entertainment.
The guest list included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jon Bon Jovi, Meek Mill, Alex Rodriguez, and James Harden, among many others. Everyone in attendance was decked out in their best all-white outfits.
Rubin shared several pictures of the event to his Instagram page, which included a photo of Kraft and Rubin with Jay-Z and Meek Mill:
The Patriots owner is extremely close with Rubin, who along with Jay-Z and Meek Mill, gave the Patriots owner a blue Bentley for his 80th birthday last month.