Robert Kraft Attends Lavish Fourth Of July Party In The HamptonsRobert Kraft enjoyed quite the party over the Fourth of July weekend, joining Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Meek Mill and many others for a lavish affair in the Hamptons.

Yam Madar Will Reportedly Play For Celtics In Las Vegas Summer LeagueThe Celtics will get a look at a potential depth piece at point guard this summer. Yam Madar will reportedly join the C's at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Surging Red Sox Hold Off Shohei Ohtani And Angels 5-4Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino retired Angels star Shohei Ohtani with the winning run on base to hand Boston its 10th win in 11 game.

How Tom Brady Could Have Been TB10 Instead Of TB12TB12 could have been TB10. Tom Brady just had to ask.

With Trevor Lawrence Signing Contract With Jaguars, Perhaps Mac Jones Won't Be Far Behind With PatriotsTrevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Perhaps that will get the ball moving for other first-round QBs who have yet to sign their deals, a group that includes Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.