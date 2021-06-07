BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Kraft celebrated his 80th birthday over the weekend, and now the owner of the New England Patriots really does have everything he could ever want. As part of his birthday bash, Kraft was surprised with a blue Bentley from some of his very rich friends.
In a video shared to TMZ, Kraft was surprised by Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, who had the new set of wheels waiting for Kraft outside of his home. Kraft — decked out in a Patriots T-shirt — acted like a kid who had just received the one birthday gift that the truly wanted, but wasn’t sure he’d get.
“How the fudge did you get it?” Kraft asked. “We couldn’t get it!”
In addition to Rubin, rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z — both of whom are buddies with Kraft — were responsible for Kraft getting the car for his birthday.