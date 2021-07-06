‘Vax Express’ Commuter Rail Train Bringing Shots To Worcester, Lowell And FitchburgThe "Vax Express" kicks off its second tour across Massachusetts on Wednesday.

8 minutes ago

Massachusetts Reports 269 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths After No Numbers Released Since July 2As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.42%.

29 minutes ago

Woman Arrested At Worcester McDonald's Drive-Thru After Police ChaseA woman was arrested at a McDonald's drive-thru on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester Tuesday morning after allegedly stealing a truck. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

31 minutes ago

North Attleboro Neighbors Show Support For Boy With Cancer After Sunflowers StolenNeighbors in North Attleboro are rallying around a boy with cancer after a stranger's thoughtless act.

2 hours ago

N'Keal Harry Requests Trade From PatriotsN'Keal Harry wants out of New England. The wide receiver requested a trade through his agent on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago