BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots rookie Mac Jones is unsigned no more. The quarterback signed his contract with the Patriots on Tuesday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
It’s a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option, which is standard for all first-round picks. Jones’ pact with New England is worth up to $15.6 million, and has a $9 million signing bonus.
The Patriots used the 15th overall pick to draft Jones out of Alabama at this year’s NFL Draft. He’s the first quarterback that Bill Belichick has ever drafted in the first round. The rookie will be competing with Cam Newton (and Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer) for New England’s starting quarterback job in training camp, though Belichick said that Newton is the team’s starter after he drafted Jones.
Jones had his ups and downs during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but some believe he’ll have a chance to win the starting job when training camp begins at the end of the month.