BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots hit the practice field on Tuesday for the second of their three minicamp practice sessions this week.

Here’s what stood out to those in the media who were in attendance on Tuesday.

Mac Jones “Has A Chance” To Win The Starting Job

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe said it’s too soon to make any grand conclusions about the quarterback position. Still, Mac Jones has looked so good thus far that … he has a chance to win the starting job over Cam Newton.

It’s still way too early to predict the outcome of the QB battle. Padded practices and preseason will be paramount. But the past week shows me Mac Jones absolutely has a chance to win the job later this summer. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 15, 2021

That’s in part due to Jones’ performance, but maybe also due to Newton’s struggles. By all accounts, accuracy was an issue for Newton on Tuesday for the second straight day.

Shaky day for Cam Newton once again, who was 9-of-17 in team drills. Couple overthrows and missed Nelson Agholor badly on a comeback route along the sideline. Gotta wonder how much the hand is effecting him. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) June 15, 2021

During Newton’s next chance behind center, he launched three passes deep. First almost picked by Jalen Mills. Second overthrown. Third overthrown and picked by Kyle Dugger. He then completed his next three attempts. https://t.co/oLimhYttPW — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 15, 2021

Cam Newton had a rough day. Intercepted once, but should’ve been twice. Not much working downfield. Some accuracy issues today. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 15, 2021

It was notable that Mac Jones saw an uptick in opportunities on Tuesday:

Rocky day for Newton from an accuracy standpoint. He had three consecutive overthrows at one point in 7-on-7s, the third of which was intercepted by Kyle Dugger. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 15, 2021

Feels like it's on … https://t.co/e0pOIExpkm — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) June 15, 2021

Jones did throw a couple of interceptions.

Mac Jones was the best QB (again) but struggled a bit during the final competitive team period (2 INTs). It happens as a rookie first-rounder at minicamp. Jones still clearly outplayed Newton, who couldn’t get much going all afternoon, and Stidham, who didn’t see many reps. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) June 15, 2021

Nevertheless, his increased workload and Newton’s accuracy struggles seem to make for an interesting story line.

Jonnu Smith Present, Not Participating

Tight end Jonnu Smith was on the field on Tuesday, but he wasn’t participating, after suffering an apparent hamstring injury on Monday.

Mike Reiss noted that Smith was still involved with various parts of the practice, even though he wasn’t participating.

While Jonnu Smith was present, he did not physically participate in drills. At one point, he assisted TE coaches to ensure a drill ran smoothly. During a punt team drill, he went over things on the sideline with TEs coach Nick Caley, a reflection of him staying mentally engaged. https://t.co/zgWlnowVJA — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 15, 2021

Jonnu Smith did not participate today. He was present and watching drills closely. He’s here helping feed footballs for this particular drill. pic.twitter.com/ZuNPv1u8IA — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 15, 2021

N’Keal Harry Tweaks Calf

On the tweaked muscle front, wide receiver N’Keal Harry appeared to come up lame late in the session.

N’Keal Harry had been building momentum this week. And then on the final series of practice — a half speed two-minute drill — he grabbed his right calf after a catch and limped through the remaining plays. His status tomorrow will be monitored. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 15, 2021

Odds & Ends

While Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are the shiny new additions, the Patriots do still have two tight ends from last year’s draft. One of them — Devin Asiasi — could be in line for a decent year two jump.

Devin Asiasi is quietly having a nice spring. Coaches have been applauding his route detail throughout these practices. Getting open in team as well. Looks like an ascending player. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) June 15, 2021

The defense — which sorely missed Dont’a Hightower — “went nuts” when he made an interception.

#Patriots minicamp Day 2:

– Mac Jones was definitively the best QB for a second day, albeit he finished poorly.

– Newton 10/17 INT, Jones 17/25 2 INTs, Stidham 5/8.

– Dont’a Hightower high-pointed an INT in team drills. Defense went nuts.

– Shaq Mason and Jonnu Smith sat out. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) June 15, 2021

Most impressive play of the day was Dont’a Hightower’s interception of Mac Jones. Climbed the ladder to snare the pass at its highest point when Jones stepped up to avoid pressure. Defense got loud after that one. Van Noy’s pick came on a pass batted at the line. Good reaction. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 15, 2021

The team will take the field one more time on Wednesday for the final session of minicamp. After that, they won’t be together until training camp begins in July.