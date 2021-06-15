CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots hit the practice field on Tuesday for the second of their three minicamp practice sessions this week.

Here’s what stood out to those in the media who were in attendance on Tuesday.

Mac Jones “Has A Chance” To Win The Starting Job

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe said it’s too soon to make any grand conclusions about the quarterback position. Still, Mac Jones has looked so good thus far that … he has a chance to win the starting job over Cam Newton.

That’s in part due to Jones’ performance, but maybe also due to Newton’s struggles. By all accounts, accuracy was an issue for Newton on Tuesday for the second straight day.

It was notable that Mac Jones saw an uptick in opportunities on Tuesday:

Jones did throw a couple of interceptions.

Nevertheless, his increased workload and Newton’s accuracy struggles seem to make for an interesting story line.

Jonnu Smith Present, Not Participating

Tight end Jonnu Smith was on the field on Tuesday, but he wasn’t participating, after suffering an apparent hamstring injury on Monday.

Mike Reiss noted that Smith was still involved with various parts of the practice, even though he wasn’t participating.

N’Keal Harry Tweaks Calf

On the tweaked muscle front, wide receiver N’Keal Harry appeared to come up lame late in the session.

Odds & Ends

While Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are the shiny new additions, the Patriots do still have two tight ends from last year’s draft. One of them — Devin Asiasi — could be in line for a decent year two jump.

The defense — which sorely missed Dont’a Hightower — “went nuts” when he made an interception.

The team will take the field one more time on Wednesday for the final session of minicamp. After that, they won’t be together until training camp begins in July.

