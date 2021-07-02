BOSTON (CBS) — A funeral for Air Force veteran Trooper Ramona Cooper, who was killed last Saturday in a violent rampage in Winthrop that investigators say was racially motivated, is now set for next Tuesday in East Boston.
An obituary for Cooper says the funeral will take place at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home on Saratoga Street on July 6 from 2-4 p.m. Committal services will be private.
She was 60 years old.
Cooper and retired Massachusetts Trooper Dave Green and Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper, who were both Black, were shot and killed June 26 by Nathan Allen, according to investigators. They say Allen may have been an anti-Semitic white supremacist. He was shot and killed by Winthrop Police.
During Cooper’s time in the Air Force, she served as a staff sergeant in the Lebanon conflict.
According to her obituary, she is survived by a son, a twin sister, and three grandchildren.
Ramona’s son, Gary Cooper said, “She was a good person. She was the type of person to help anyone out.”
A funeral for Green was held on Friday in Winthrop.