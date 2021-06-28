WINTHROP (CBS) — A funeral for retired Massachusetts State Trooper Dave Green, who was killed Saturday in a shooting in Winthrop that investigators say was racially motivated, is now set for Friday.
The Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home in Winthrop announced Monday that visiting hours for Green’s funeral will be from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., followed by a service at the Winthrop Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.READ MORE: Candlelight Vigil Planned For Winthrop Shooting Victims Dave Green And Ramona Cooper
Police say 28-year-old Nathan Allen shot and killed Green and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper, both who were Black, after crashing a stolen tractor-trailer.
Green was 68 years old.READ MORE: Heat Wave Could Set Records In Boston Area As Dangerous Temperatures Rise
“He was just a good, kind-hearted person,” said the 58-year-old Green’s brother, Aria Ray Green. “He heard there was an accident, he went to investigate, see if he could help, which is something he would readily do. He was just a very, very good person, and he spent his life serving the community,” he said.
Town Council President Philip Boncore said resources are being made available over the coming days in partnership with the Commission for Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations, Department of Public Health, Superintendent of Schools, and Police Department.MORE NEWS: Witnesses Stunned By Winthrop Rampage, Health Department To Go Door-To-Door With Resources
A candlelight vigil for Green and Cooper will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. in front of Town Hall “to remember and honor the victims of this hateful crime.”