FALMOUTH (CBS) – The Steamship Authority said no customer data or payment information was compromised during a ransomware attack that crippled its website in early June.
Passengers were unable to make or change reservations for the ferry from Cape Cod to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, as the June 2 ransomware attack took the Steamship Authority’s website offline. The attack did not impact safety on board the ferries, as GPS and radar systems were not affected.
The Steamship Authority did not pay the ransomware demand and said it worked with third-party cybersecurity forensic investigators to conduct an investigation. Investigators said no sensitive information was viewed or downloaded during the attack.
“In light of this criminal act, we have also implemented additional safeguards to bolster our already robust protocols,” the company said in a prepared statement.