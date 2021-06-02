WOODS HOLE (CBS) — Ferry passengers headed to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket on Wednesday could see delays. The Steamship Authority said in a statement that it was hit by a ransomware attack.
“The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations as of Wednesday morning,” the statement read. “As a result, customers traveling with us today may experience delays.”
The Steamship Authority said IT workers are looking into the impact of the attack. No other information was immediately available.