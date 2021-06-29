FALMOUTH (CBS) — The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will not prosecute two rape charges against a man stemming from an incident on a Steamship Authority ferry on June 7. The decision comes after consulting with the victim and her family, the D.A. said.
Twenty-year-old Bruno Sanches Dejesus was accused of raping an 18-year-old girl in his truck on the ferry after meeting her on the main deck.
At his arraignment, prosecutors said Dejesus brutally attacked the woman, pushing her against the wall and throwing her to the ground. A defense attorney for Dejesus said there is no evidence of force and the woman went to the truck willingly.
Dejesus had been ordered held on a $25,000 cash bond.