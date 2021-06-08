FALMOUTH (CBS) – A Dorchester man is accused of raping a woman on a ferry from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole.
According to Massachusetts State Police, 20-year-old Bruno Sanches Dejesus sexually assaulted the 18-year-old woman on the Steamship Authority ferry Monday afternoon. After the ferry docked, he left as a passenger in a commercial box truck.
The woman called Falmouth Police and they sent out a description of the truck. A State Trooper found it on Route 28 north in Falmouth and stopped it. They later seized it and processed it for evidence.
Dejesus was charged with two counts of rape. He was booked and held overnight on $250,000 cash bail. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Falmouth District Court.