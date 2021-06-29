BOSTON (CBS) – With temperatures soaring into the high 90’s and feel-like temperatures above 100 Tuesday, the heat will be dangerous for everyone.
“Heat is the great equalizer. That’s one thing we’ve learned is everybody has got to slow down and pay attention,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley.
“A few weeks ago, when we had that first heat wave. By about the fourth day into it, we had almost a 40 percent increase in calls,” Hooley told WBZ-TV.
It’s not just kids or the elderly more at risk right now, but anyone working hard in brutal heat.
Remember, signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, dizziness and muscle aches.
Read: Warning Signs Of Heat-Related Illness
Cooling centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Family centers through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at Boston.gov/Heat.
If you see anyone struggling in the heat, call 911.