BOSTON (CBS) – A June to remember? Some people may want to forget! This month has been an absolute scorcher and the finals days of June are no exception.
We’re in the midst of the month’s second heat wave all thanks to a Bermuda high that will stay put over the next few days.
Monday officially started the heat wave (defined as three days in a row of 90° or higher) while also tying the record of 97 degrees set back in 1991. Tuesday’s afternoon high in Boston will get close to the record of 99° set back in 1933! Even if we don’t beat the record, it will feel between 100-103° in many spots.
Heat Advisories have been issued for nearly all of southern New England, except for the Cape and Islands. Plan to limit outdoor activities, seek shade or air conditioning, stay hydrated and take breaks if you work outside.
Also, keep in mind the inside of the car is much hotter and can be extremely dangerous within minutes in heat like this.
The heat wave will continue into Wednesday before a massive shift comes toward the end of the week. Scattered downpours and storms are likely Thursday while humidity stays high, but we may struggle to get out of the 60s in spots on Friday and Saturday!