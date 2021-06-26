CBSN BostonWatch Now
DORCHESTER (CBS) — A man who attacked an elderly person with a hammer last Sunday in Dorchester has been arrested. The attack happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street.

Boston Police arrested 58-year-old Michael Leoney of Dorchester Saturday afternoon.

The male victim told police that a man got out of his car and began whacking his legs with a construction hammer before leaving the area. He was taken to a hospital and was treated.

Police thanked WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields for a story that aired about the assault, which included a surveillance picture. They say the story helped lead people to call the BPD’s crimestopper tipline.

Police have identified the man in this surveillance picture as 58-year-old Michael Leoney. (Photo credit: Boston police)

Based on information they received from tips, police were able to arrest Leoney. He is being charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Monday. There is no word yet on a motive.

