Suspect Arrested For Dorchester Hammer Attack On An Elderly ManA man who attacked an elderly person with a hammer last Sunday in Dorchester has been arrested.

1 hour ago

WBZ News Update For June 26Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For June 26Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

3 Dead In Winthrop Shooting, Including Suspect Who Crashed Stolen Truck Into BuildingThree people were shot and killed in Winthrop, including a suspected gunman who allegedly stole a truck and crashed it into a building before shooting two people Saturday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

3 hours ago