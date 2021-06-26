DORCHESTER (CBS) — A man who attacked an elderly person with a hammer last Sunday in Dorchester has been arrested. The attack happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street.
Boston Police arrested 58-year-old Michael Leoney of Dorchester Saturday afternoon.
The male victim told police that a man got out of his car and began whacking his legs with a construction hammer before leaving the area. He was taken to a hospital and was treated.
Police thanked WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields for a story that aired about the assault, which included a surveillance picture. They say the story helped lead people to call the BPD’s crimestopper tipline.
Based on information they received from tips, police were able to arrest Leoney. He is being charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.
He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Monday. There is no word yet on a motive.