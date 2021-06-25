CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police are asking the public for help to find the person who attacked an elderly man with a hammer in Dorchester. The attack happened at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street.

Responding officers found the man suffering from a leg injury. He told police “he had been approached by an unidentified male suspect who emerged from a stopped motor vehicle and struck him in his shin with a hammer before fleeing the area.” The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police described the suspect as a Black non-Hispanic man, between 40 and 50 years old, about 6 feet to 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-4275. They can also text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

