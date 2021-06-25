FOXBORO (CBS) — More than 70 moving, animatronic dinosaurs are back at Gillette Stadium for the Jurassic Quest drive-thru exhibit. The event runs from June 25 to July 11 in Foxboro.
The Jurassic Quest exhibit was so popular last year that two weeks were added to its original 10-day stay.
"Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicles, they'll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 50-foot Spinosaurus and the gigantic, grinning Megalodon!" it advertises.
The event costs $49 for each car and you have to sign up for an assigned time slot.
Hours during the opening weekend will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Then the event moves to various hours Wednesday-Sunday. Visit their website for hours and to buy tickets online.
Event organizers say the exhibit is family-friendly and contactless.