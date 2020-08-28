Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – Gillette Stadium is only 18 years old, but in early September it will look prehistoric.
The home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will host the Jurassic Quest drive-thru exhibit next month. There will be more than 70 moving, animatronic dinosaurs, including a 50-foot Megalodon and an 80-foot Spinasaurus.
It will cost $49 for each car and you have to sign up for an assigned time slot. For vehicles that can hold more than nine people, it will cost $80.
The exhibit opens next Friday, September 4 and runs until Sunday, September 13. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
For more information visit JurassicQuest.com.