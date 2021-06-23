GLOUCESTER (CBS) – The owner of a Gloucester bar received some good news Wednesday. It appears a patron who walked off with the establishment’s treasured photo album had a change of heart.
Mary Anne Shatford, owner of The Crow's Nest, had been urging whoever took the photo album to return it.
The bar was made famous by the film “The Perfect Storm.” The photo album’s worn pages feature the beloved crew who never returned from sea, the Hollywood stars who played them – like George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg – as well as bar regulars who have passed away.
Surveillance cameras captured a bar patron walking off the with the album on Sunday.
Wednesday, the bar posted on Facebook that they are “thrilled” to report the album was sent overnight from Georgia.
Along with the album was a note explaining that the person's friend took it after having a few too many drinks.
The Crow’s Nest didn’t report the incident to police and said they had just been hoping to have the album returned.