BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts man says his late son’s hard hat that fell into the water back in 2014 has washed up on the shore of a Portuguese island.
Conrad Roy Jr. was working on a construction site with his son, Conrad Roy III when the younger Roy’s helmet fell off and into the water.
It washed up on shore last weekend, and the person who found the helmet posted on Facebook. News of the helmet made its way back to the elder Conrad Roy.
Conrad Roy III died in 2015 by suicide. His girlfriend, Michelle Carter, was convicted for encouraging the teenager to take his own life.