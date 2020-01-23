DARTMOUTH (CBS/AP) – Michelle Carter, the young Plainville woman who sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself before he committed suicide, will be released from jail Thursday.
Carter will be set free four months early from the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth where she started serving a 15-month sentence in February 2019.
She was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. A judge determined that Carter, who was 17, caused the death of the 18-year-old Roy when she ordered him in a phone call to get back in his carbon monoxide-filled truck that he’d parked in a Kmart parking lot.
Lawyers for Carter filed an appeal to the Supreme Court in July. The filing argued that her conviction, based on her “words alone,” violated her First Amendment right to free speech. The court rejected her appeal on January 13.
The case drew national attention and sparked legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.
The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said Carter has accrued enough “good time” credits for good behavior and attending programs while incarcerated after she was denied parole last September.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)