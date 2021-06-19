HOPKINTON (CBS) — A 40-year-old man from Connecticut was arrested on Saturday after authorities allege he was the one who sideswiped a Massachusetts State Police lieutenant and his cruiser earlier this week with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton and left the scene.
Massachusetts Police say 40-year-old Perry Livingston was arrested at his home in New Haven, Connecticut after investigators obtained a search warrant. Connecticut Police found the truck Livingston was using in Milford. Connecticut State Police and New Haven Police assisted Mass. State Police in the arrest.
The lieutenant, who was checking on a different tractor-trailer that stopped on the side of the road, was sideswiped at around 10:30 a.m by the truck near Exit 58 to the Mass Pike on Wednesday. He suffered injuries to his arms and hands and was taken to a Worcester hospital. The tractor-trailer then left the scene.
When Connecticut Police found the tractor-trailer, it was unoccupied. The tractor-trailer was seized pending a search warrant.