HOPKINTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, and the driver involved has not yet been located.
It happened just before 11 a.m. near Exit 58 to the Mass Pike.
The truck driver did not stop after hitting the cruiser.
The trooper suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by Hopkinton EMS.
No further information is currently available.