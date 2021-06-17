BOSTON (CBS) – A jury will now decide the fate a Marine reservist who is accused of killing Emerson College student Daniel Hollis.
Samuel London is accused of murdering 19-year-old Hollis in 2019.READ MORE: Sand Sculpture Competition Returns To Hampton Beach
Hollis suffered brain trauma during an incident in October 2019 when he was leaving a party. Surveillance video allegedly showed Hollis being punched and falling to the ground, hitting his head on the concrete.READ MORE: Massachusetts Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Set For August 14 & 15
Testimony ended Wednesday, with the prosecution and defense arguing over forensic evidence and the reliability of witness testimony.MORE NEWS: Construction Worker Impaled By Piece Of Fence At Plymouth Home
The trial lasted seven days.