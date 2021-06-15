BOSTON (CBS) — The date for “The Match” — featuring Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers — is approaching. And the smack talk has begun.

The quartet involved with this summer’s highly anticipated match sat down for a little hype session on Tuesday. Once again, Tom Brady used it as an opportunity to needle Aaron Rodgers about the Packers’ decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a touchdown in the final minutes of the NFC Championship Game.

“I do think you do have a partner that would probably have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past. So Bryson, I’m glad you’re encouraging him to kind of go for it when it’s on the line,” Brady said to DeChambeau. “So, rather than just, you know, knocking it into the fairway or something like that and try to play for the next shot.”

Rodgers chimed in with his response: “Well, I usually don’t get the option. In my experience.”

Brady got a good chuckle out of that one.

The smack talk for Brady is essentially a repeat of his mean tweets that he sent out after “The Match” was announced.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

It may be a bit formulaic, but it’s nevertheless fascinating to see, because it was Brady and the Buccaneers who benefited the most from that call by Matt LaFleur to kick a field goal from the 8-yard line while trailing by seven points in the NFC title game. With a four-point lead, Brady and the Bucs’ offense took over with 2:02 left in the game. They picked up one first down quickly … then another first down … and then a third first down to drain the clock, end the game, punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, and end the Packers’ season without Rodgers ever getting the football back in his hands.

That decision has not sat particularly well with Rodgers, who has stayed away from the Packers and may be done in Green Bay entirely. (Rodgers did seem to appreciate some LaFleur roasting from a “Jeopardy!” contestant, though.)

It’ll be interesting to see if Brady continues to needle Rodgers when they meet up in person in July for their match.