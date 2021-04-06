BOSTON (CBS) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his first appearance as the guest host of “Jeopardy!” on Monday night, and it didn’t take long for the quarterback’s debut to go viral.

That moment came courtesy of the returning champion, Scott Shewfelt, who did not know the correct response to the Final Jeopardy clue and opted to bring up a painful recent memory for Rodgers and all Packers fans.

Instead of taking an earnest stab at the clue, Shewfelt wrote, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

It was, of course, a reference to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur deciding to kick a field goal from the 8-yard line in the NFC Championship Game vs. Tampa Bay in January. The field goal turned Green Bay’s eight-point deficit into a five-point deficit, and the Packers never got the ball back from Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The decision to not go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line has hung over Green Bay since that decision was made.

Rodgers took a moment to react to something he surely didn’t expect to see, before responding.

“That is a great question,” Rodgers said. “It should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, it’s incorrect.”

And in some bonus footage shared after the episode aired, Rodgers made sure to offer his highest praise to Shewfelt.

“You will always be all time in my book, my friend,” Rodgers said to Shewfelt. “My first show and that’s what you said at the end. Thank you for that.”

You saw today's Final Jeopardy! – now here's an exclusive behind-the-scenes chat with @AaronRodgers12' response. pic.twitter.com/AX91ldGtkM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 6, 2021

It was a moment essentially built for the social media age, as the clip spread online before the episode even aired on TV.

Aaron Rodgers’ accuracy always uncanny. https://t.co/ZyiZYUwNri — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2021

Rodgers himself made sure to tweet about the moment, too.

😂😂 well played Scott 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/05VuiUR5rb — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 6, 2021

The 37-year-old Rodgers still has plenty of football left in him, but he said that he wants to become the full-time host of “Jeopardy!” too, as the show searches for a permanent host to replace the late Alex Trebek.

“Alex did it with such grace and humility,” Rodgers said. “I just wanted to bring the same type of approach to let you people know I was focused, I cared about it and I loved the game. I wanted to do him justice.”

Handling a moment like the Final Jeopardy response in his very first day as host the way that he did is surely a positive step in that mission.